Despite the persistent problems in rice price control and distribution, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. assured the public that there is enough rice supply in the country during a rice distribution event in Iriga city, Camarines Sur, Bicol on Saturday.

“Pero ang dami pa rin kulang, ang dami pa rin kulang sa pag-distribute. Marami naman tayong bigas hindi lang nailalabas nang tama. Kaya’t hindi problema ang supply sa atin dito sa Pilipinas. Sabi ng Department of Agriculture ay mas malaki ang ani natin ngayon taon na ito kaysa sa nakaraan kaya’t sa production side naman ay nagiging maayos. Ngunit, kailangan natin ayusin ang sistema mula sa pagtanim, mula sa pag-research and development, hanggang sa pagtanim, hanggang sa processing, hanggang sa distribution, marketing, hanggang sa retail,” Marcos said.

Marcos said the administration had already implementing the necessary reforms, hoping that the public could soon feel the effects of those measures.

“Sa palagay ko, pagpasok ng ani, dahil papasok na, nag-aani na tayo at pagpasok niyan, sa palagay ko makikita na natin na bababa ‘yung presyo. Market forces. Baka kung ‘yung merkado mismo ang bumababa na ang presyo, puwede na nating bawasan ‘yung mga kontrol na nilagay natin,” Marcos said.

Marcos said the government would implement measures such as the imposition of price cap, provision of cash aid to rice retailers, as well as setting new palay buying price range for the National Food Authority (NFA) to help farmers and secure inventory.

On August 31, Marcos issued Executive Order (EO) No. 39 to address the current surge of retail prices of rice, driven by market manipulation by hoarders and smugglers.

Under EO 39, the mandated price ceiling for regular milled rice is set at P41 per kilogram, while well-milled rice is pegged at P45 per kilogram.

“Kaya’t yun ang mga ating ginagawa. Ngayon napilitan tayo na mag-price cap dahil naalarma talaga ako. Kung ako lang, ayokong pakialaman ang merkado ngunit hindi naman tama ang takbo ng merkado dahil kinakalikot nga nung mga hoarder at saka ng mga smuggler. Kaya’t naglagay tayo ng price cap,” Marcos said.

On September 20, 2023, Marcos urged Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri after he sent a formal letter to the Senate to give priority on the Senate Bill No. 2432 which provides severe penalties to agriculture economic sabotage or rice smugglers.

Marcos, after the Bureau of Customs had confiscated some 40,000 sacks of premium rice in warehouses in Bulacan and Zamboanga, had ordered the Department of Social Welfare to initiate the distribution of seized sacks of rice to poor families in different provinces.