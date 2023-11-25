President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. downplayed on Friday speculations about his health condition, after he was unable to attend the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum on Thursday evening.

“I, basically, just ran out of steam yesterday. Hindi pa ako nakapag-recover sa biyahe. I suppose I just needed rest. I’m fine now. Thank you for concern,” Marcos said during a media interview after attending the inauguration of the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital (HCCH) in Taguig City on Friday.

Marcos was scheduled to host a dinner reception for the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum in Malacañang where his speech was delivered by House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.

Both Speaker Romualdez and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, other legislators, parliament members from 19 countries, as well as ambassadors and Charge d’Affaires were present.

Marcos arrived Monday night from a 6-day trip to the United States, where he attended the 30th APEC Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco, California, followed by working visits to Los Angeles and Honolulu, Hawaii.

On Thursday, he traveled to Eastern Visayas and General Santos City to assess the damage of flood in Visayas region and the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Soccsksargen last November 17.