President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has granted approval for the integration of the Palawan-Mindoro inter-island connection project into the main Luzon grid, aiming to resolve power issues that have been impeding full economic progress in the provinces.

The project aspires to connect the two off-grid areas in order to provide adequate, reliable, and affordable power supply to the two provinces that have consistently been plagued by prolonged outages.

In 2019, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), responsible for power transmission, submitted an application to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to initiate the first phase of the Palawan-Mindoro Interconnection Project (PMIP).

According to the NGCP, the initial phase of PMIP, projected to cost around P6.4 billion, functions as the groundwork for linking Palawan to the primary grid. It focuses on conducting additional research regarding the Palawan-Mindoro interconnection via an underwater cable, and aims to create a robust transmission infrastructure capable of meeting the region’s enduring power requirements.

During a Palace briefing on Tuesday, Daphne Oseña-Paez stated that the President had already granted approval for the project during a sectoral meeting that centered around addressing concerns related to missionary electrification.

She said that President Marcos also advocated for the utilization of renewable energy in 125 isolated islands that are currently served by small power utility groups (SPUGs).

“In addition, there are 125 stand alone islands served by small power utilities groups. For these, the President ordered the exploration of renewable energy sources not just limited to solar energy but other green technologies as well,” she said.

Furthermore, she added that President Marcos envisions the new renewable energy sources adopting a comprehensive perspective that extends beyond merely providing household power, aiming to also foster the development of rural industries.

In presenting the project, the NCGP emphasized that the rising power requirements in Palawan due to tourism and economic advancements make it an opportune moment to undertake the connection to the primary grid.

The step would furnish the province with a more dependable power provision and the opportunity to tap into more affordable alternative power sources within the primary Luzon grid.

The NCGP said Stage 1 of the project comprises two parts, a desktop and hydrographic survey and a new transmission line with a substation project in Mindoro. The survey evaluates risks, gathers data affecting the survey and project execution, identifies viable paths for the submarine cable interconnection, and assesses engineering challenges along potential cable routes.

The second part establishes the Calapan-San Jose 230-kiloVolt (kV) Transmission Line Backbone and San Jose 230kV Substation in Occidental Mindoro, a key connection point for Palawan to the main grid. This backbone ensures reliable power transmission, spurring potential generation facilities and interconnection links to Palawan and the Visayas islands in the future.

Stage 1 spans 27 months for the survey and 60 months for the backbone and substation development. Upon identifying a workable route from the hydrographic survey and completing the 230kV backbone, NGCP will move to Stage 2: actual implementation of the Palawan-Mindoro submarine cable interconnection.

NGCP anticipates Provisional Authority and ERC endorsement due to PMIP’s significant impact on the Philippine grid. Starting pre-construction activities early is crucial given the extensive transmission facilities required for Palawan-Mindoro connection.

The project benefits Palawan and readies the entire Philippine grid for integration into the proposed ASEAN Power Grid, promoting power sharing and regional generation optimization, the NCGP stated.