Real property taxpayers in Puerto Princesa can receive a 20% discount on their taxes for the year 2023 if they pay in advance until the end of the year, according to the treasurer’s office of the city government.

Jerome Padrones, acting city treasurer, stated that the discount is significant to real property taxpayers, who have been anticipating an announcement of such nature.

“Pagdating ng month of December, season po natin ng real property taxes (RPT). Every December kasi, ang ating mga taxpayers ay nag-aabang ng tinatawag nating 20% discount. Available yan hanggang December—last day ng December,” he said.

“So, kung sino man po ang magbabayad ng kanilang real property taxes for the year 2023, meaning advance po yon, makakakuha ng 20% discount. Napakalaking bagay po n’on. Kaya inaanyayahan namin, i-grab niyo [ang opportunity] kasi ilang araw na lang ang December [baka] hindi niyo ma-avail,” he said during the Arampangan Ta of the City Tourism Department’s (CTD) Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa radio program.

According to him, the discount is already being taken advantage of by taxpayers who are already knowledgeable about its terms.

He claimed that although the treasurer’s office would be adversely affected by the discount, city taxpayers could very well benefit from it.

“Sana bigyan nila ng atensyon para mas lumaki ang ating koleksyon,” Padrones said.

On December 7, the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) began extending its business hours from 8 a.m . to 8 p.m. to accommodate real property owners who are making tax payments.

Padrones clarified that they did this regardless of the fact that they had a limited amount of time and personnel.

“Limited ang time natin at limited kami ngayon sa tao… that’s why humingi kami ng tulong kay Mayor [Lucilo Bayron] para ma-fill up yong anim o pitong collectors, or revenue collection clerks. Hanggang 8 o’clock ng gabi kung meron pang gustong humabol para ma-cater natin yong inyong mga bayarin,” he said.

