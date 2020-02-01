Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto celebrate wedding anniv in Amanpulo

Sat. Feb 1st, 2020

(Left photo) Couple Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto by the beach in Amanpulo. (Right photo) The couple with their daughter Thalia. (Photos from IG @pauleenlunasotto)

Husband and wife Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna spent their fourth year wedding anniversary with 2-year-old daughter Thalia this week in high-end Amanpulo Resort on Pamalican Island, Cuyo town.
Pauleen and Vic, both hosts of the noontime show Eat Bulaga, got married on January 30, 2016, at St. James The Great Parish Church in Alabang.
In Pauleen’s Instagram posts two days ago, she wrote “Back in Paradise” with a coconut tree emoticon.
The pictures show her wearing a black two-piece swimsuit with Vic and Thalia on the white sands of the private island getaway in the Sulu Archipelago.
On the day of their anniversary, Pauleen posted two photos of her with Vic along the shores, captioning it: “4 years married to the love of my life. Eternally grateful for your love. Happy Anniversary”.
She also posted a photo of her holding hands with Thalia while walking to the beach.
“My child, I thank the Lord every day for your life. I am grateful to be given this responsibility, knowing that He trusts me with your life. May we grow together hand in hand. I love you, always! – Mommy,” she wrote.
