The Philippine Association of Social Workers, Inc. (PASWI) inaugurated the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (UN-SDG) #5 Program, focusing on Women Deprived of Liberty (WDL): Access to Meaningful Activities at the Correctional Institution for Women-Sta. Lucia (CIW-Sta. Lucia) on March 15.

According to the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), the program underscores the commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women, particularly those marginalized in society.

PASWI, National President Lydia Del Rosario, and RSW, National Executive Director Eva Ponce de Leon led the event in collaboration with the City Government of Puerto Princesa, represented by Deputy Mayor Rolando Amurao.

In attendance was IPPF Superintendent C/Cinsp Gary A Garcia who affirmed IPPF’s steadfast support for the program’s objectives.

During the event, tokens of appreciation were distributed to the Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs), eliciting gratitude from the recipients for the thoughtful gesture.

BuCor Director General, General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr., AFP (Ret.), CESE, expressed through IPPF Superintendent, C/Cinsp Gary A Garcia commitment to uphold gender equality and women empowerment within correctional services.