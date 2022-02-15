Pastor and mayoral aspirant Romeo Nuñez, Jr. believes that it is time for a spiritual leader to lead Puerto Princesa City.

He believes his experience as a spiritual leader of the Jesus Christ the River of Life is enough to lead with integrity without compromising his values as a Christian. His main platform, “Sagrado at Siguradong Administrasyon,” came from how he thought about Romans 13:1.

In an interview with Palawan News’ The Profile, he also said he believes he was called to serve. Citing a similarity to presidential aspirant and fellow devout Christian Manny Pacquiao, he said that he decided to run for mayor after having a dream revelation.

“Ang nagtulak sa akin ay ang Panginoon mismo. Nakikita ko kasi ang mga tao ngayon ay mga gutom na. Ang mga tao ay walang trabaho. Higit sa lahat, Nakita ko na ang Karapatan ng mga tao ngayon ay hindi na maibigay ng ating gobyerno,” Nuñez said.

“Noong August 19 lang, ako ay hindi nakatulog magdamag. Pinakitaan ako ng Panginoon ng pangitain na pinakita Niya ang korupsyon, ang kabulukan ng siyudad na ito. Nakita ko ang palubog nang palubog na Sistema ng ating gobyerno,” he added.

He then consulted with his family and church members, who immediately expressed their support. He said that they all agreed that it was time a pastor was elected to office. He is sure that there will be no issues with running a church and being a politician and has vowed that he will not engage in corrupt activities.

When asked why he is running for the highest position in the city, he said that he wants to maximize as many plans and projects as he has in mind. He also added that he believes this is the position God wants him to run for.

“’Yon kasi ang pag-udyok sa akin ng Panginoon. Kasi kapag ikaw ang mayor, ikaw ang executive, marami kang magagawa, maraming mga tao na puwede mong paglingkuran,” he said.

Projects and platforms

Nuñez said if he wins the election in May, he will make government financial documents visible to the public for transparency. He also plans to address the rising cost of electricity by building a hydroelectric plant. Aside from that, he also wants to create a factory industry in Puerto Princesa, specializing in sardine canning, banana ketchup, tomato sauce, and other agricultural products.

Like his other competitors in the mayoral race, he also wants to set up a free hospital in Puerto Princesa City so that poorer residents do not have to beg for financial assistance. He also wants to make the water district’s services free for all residents. He also plans to increase the cash aid amounts for senior citizens and make disbursements monthly instead of every three months.

When asked how he will get funding for his projects, Nuñez said he is confident that he knows enough investors and that funds courtesy of the Mandanas ruling will be sufficient.