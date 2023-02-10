Approximately 60 Seabourn Encore passengers visited on Thursday the Palawan Heritage Center on the grounds of the provincial capitol to learn about the culture and history of the province.

Before the actual tour began, a brief video presentation about the province and the tau’t bato tribe residing in the mountains and valleys of southern Palawan was played.

Mary Rose Palanca-Caabay, manager of the Palawan Heritage Center, along with her staff and interns pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Philippine Studies at Palawan State University served as tour guides.

“Ipinaliwanag ng mga tour guide sa mga bisita ang kasaysayan ng lungsod at lalawigan gayundin ang sining at kultura na makikita sa mga simbolo at bagay na naka-display sa loob ng museo,” said provincial government information officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco.

The Palawan Heritage Center is part of the Culture and Arts Program of the Office of the Provincial Governor (OPG) under the helm of its manager and OPG chief-of-staff Ceasar Sammy Magbanua.

The cruise ship arrived yesterday morning in Puerto Princesa from Singapore with 512 passengers and 482 crew members.

The 9th of February marked the return of cruise ship tourism to the city after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, the chief of the City Tourism Department (CTD), Demetrio Alvior Jr., told Palawan News that 21 cruise ships will return to the port of Puerto Princesa this year, beginning on February 9.

A total of 16 will be making their first trips to the city.

“Yan pa lang yong confirmed. May possibility pa na madagdagan yan kasi yong kausap natin na agency para sa mga darating ay isa pa lang. May isa pa na may hawak din na mga cruises,” Alvior said.

