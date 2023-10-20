Security screening personnel from the Office of Transportation Security stopped a passenger at the Puerto Princesa International Airport who was carrying a loaded gun in his backpack in the early hours of Wednesday.

Based on a copy of the interception report obtained by Palawan News on Friday, the passenger, Alejandro Peñaflor Jr., was carrying a pistol with three bullets and was set to board Cebu Pacific flight 5J 262, destined for Iloilo.

At the Initial Security Screening Check Point (ISSCP), security screening officers (SSOs) Grace Marquez and Maria Charito Mapalo found the firearm at around 5:32 a.m. on October 18.

When asked for the necessary documents, Peñaflor failed to present any evidence authorizing him to transport the firearm.

The passenger and the seized items were subsequently handed over to the PNP Aviation Security Unit (AVSEU) for further investigation and proper handling.

Commission on Elections Resolution No. 8714 says that during elections, like the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), no one can carry, bear, or transport firearms or other deadly weapons in public places like buildings, streets, parks, private vehicles, or public transportation, even if they are licensed to do so. This is true even if they have written permission from the Commission.

Only regular members of the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other government law enforcement agencies officially deputized in writing by the Commission for election duty are permitted to carry and possess firearms during the election period.

Additionally, when in possession of firearms, these deputized law enforcement officers must be in full uniform, with their name, rank, and serial number clearly visible at all times, and performing actual election duty in the area that the Commission has designated.