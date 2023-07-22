Davao City’s 1st district Rep. Paolo Duterte and Benguet lone district Rep. Eric Yap urged colleagues to pass a bill amending Republic Act (RA) 8491 or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines to include “a great number of Filipinos” who have shown nationalism, patriotism and dedication” in the field of sports, social, civic and public services.

The legislators said Section 24 of RA 8491 only provides that the flag may be used to cover the caskets of the honored dead of the military, veterans of previous wars, national artists, and of civilians “who have rendered distinguished service to the nation.”

In pushing for the passage of the bill, they sought to broaden the enumeration provided under Section 24 “while distinguishing who are mandatorily or discretionarily entitled to the said privilege.”

“Most importantly, the said provision also limited such entitlement to those who are not guilty of any crimes involving moral turpitude,” they said.

Under House Bill (HB) 8577, Duterte and Yap proposed that the national flag may also be used to cover the caskets of the honored dead of incumbent career executive officials; athletes who have won in international sports competitions; incumbent members of diplomatic corps; and incumbent local government officials, including barangay and youth council chairpersons.

Yap said the draping of the national flag on the caskets could be mandatory or discretionary depending on the position the deceased formerly held in government or upon the decision of the family members and their relatives.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts shall formulate the implementing rules and regulations implementing the provisions of the Act upon its approval, the authors said.

Duterte and Yap filed HB 8577 last July 6, hoping it would be tackled in the second regular session of 19th Congress that will open on July 24. (PNA)