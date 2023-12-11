Christmas is not just a season; it’s a special celebration that thrives in the heart of a community. It’s a time when bright lights, joyful caroling, and everyone’s lovely smiles become a thread that weaves us closer together, lighting up our collective spirit in the warmest glows.

This sentiment was perfectly embodied by Astoria Palawan when it started illuminating its annual Christmas decorations last November 18, to spread happiness in the community and put a smile on every guest’s face, particularly the children of Barangay San Rafael.

The event, known as “Paskuhan sa Astoria,” allows visitors to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit as early as mid-November. Additionally, the San Rafael Choir, which comprises children from various barangays of Puerto Princesa, was invited to perform at the resort.

Astoria Palawan’s Corporate Manager, Mary Ann Valenzuela, explained that “Paskuhan sa Astoria” has been an annual tradition since 2018, bringing joy to both Palaweños and tourists.

“It was the idea of The Astoria Group owners to light up Astoria Palawan by creating a beautiful Christmas village to spread good cheer to everyone. On top of this, we also reach out to our municipality and less fortunate brothers and sisters by donating Christmas lights and food yearly,” she said.

The management believes that it is the perfect time for Astoria Palawan to share blessings with the San Rafael community, where its property is located.

Most parts of its eight-hectare area are adorned with lights and decorations, welcoming visitors from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The entrance of the resort is also decorated with colorful Christmas star lanterns, or “parols”, as part of the warm welcome for guests.

Valenzuela added that Astoria Palawan was able to resume its resort activities after temporarily suspending them from 2020 to 2021 due to the pandemic. She views this year’s design as “merrier and brighter than before.”

“Definitely when the guests come in, they will be excited and delighted. For us, we just want them to see all the decors, so they will be happy. We have a wide area here; we just want to light it up and make them feel that they are part of the Astoria Palawan family because we are in one community.”

To attract more visitors this year, Astoria Palawan has made the entrance to their Christmas village FREE from Monday to Thursday and has reduced the rate, which is consumable on food and beverage, from P 500 to P 200 from Friday to Sunday.

Offering free entrance during weekdays and lowering its rate during weekends are two of the company’s ways to strengthen its relationship with locals and provide them with a memorable Christmas experience at the resort.

“We are happy that for the past years, the response has been very positive. Guests come here, and they enjoy seeing the lights and photos of themselves. With this, we’d like to extend this invitation to everybody, especially to those who are in the city of Puerto Princesa,” she said.

Visitors have a wide variety of snacks to choose from at the food kiosks set up along the shore. Additionally, there are fire dancers and acoustic singers to entertain them every night.

Besides enjoying the stunning night view, guests can also shop for various products at the Astoria Christmas Market, which is open from Friday to Sunday.

“Our Paskuhan sa Astoria is open until January 6, 2024. We will also have special offers for Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, so make sure to visit Astoria Palawan, everyone!” Valenzuela added.