Santa wearing a barong and a salakot as he comes to town with a lechon . . . amazing foldable Christmas lanterns that bring the spirit of Christmas everywhere . . . translucent capiz shell ornaments in angel, star, and tree designs.

Kultura’s curated Christmas decors made by local artisans will bring paskong pinoy close to your heart. Have these in your home or send these to your loved ones abroad who long to be home for Christmas, to friends who wish to add a homespun touch to their home office, or to foreign business associates who want to know more about our country.

In the Philippines, the parol has become an iconic symbol of Filipino Christmas and is as important to Filipinos as the Christmas tree is to Western cultures.

Light up someone’s Christmas the Filipino way! This foldable parol is made of fabric and packs flat to send to loved ones here and abroad.

Santa is coming town . . . with Lechon! A homespun take on the Jolly Old Man.

Santa dressed in a salakot and barong with a Sorbetes cart.

Two icons – Santa and the Filipino Jeepney merge in this ornament that will surely charm its way to your tree.

Kultura’s creatively crafted lanterns will light up the Christmas skies at home and abroad. There are foldable fabric parols proudly made by the Kababaihan ng Maynila Foundation, available in red, green and gold; abaca lanterns made by empowered Sorsogon artisans; elegant parols made from capiz shells with a beautiful, soft glow when lit.

- Advertisement -

Even Santa goes homespun dressed in a salakot and barong outfit. These Filipino-themed Santa ornaments carry gifts of Filipino icons such as lechon, sorbetes, bahay kubo and jeepney – bringing nostalgic childhood memories to you.

There are also abaca wreaths and ornaments, as well as capiz shell nativity sets and angel candle holders.

This elegant, classic and festive capiz lantern lights up with a beautiful soft glow.

Capiz Nativity Candle Holder.

Capiz shell ornaments in angel, star and tree shapes have a subtle natural sheen and look especially pretty when your tree is lit up at night

Yellow abaca Christmas star with sinamay flowers.

Abaca wreath Christmas tree ornament.

Red abaca star ornament with tassel.

A star takes center stage in this abaca wreath

Now shipping worldwide – check out www.kulturafilipino.com for all things uniquely Filipino holiday decor and have it delivered here and abroad conveniently.

Let’s Support Local together! Kultura’s Christmas Décor are handcrafted by artisanal communities in the Philippines. Help preserve crafts and traditions and sustain these communities by providing them with opportunities for livelihood.

The Christmas Décor Collection is available at Kultura Stores. You can also shop thru Kultura’s Website: http://www.kulturafilipino.com or thru Call to Deliver 0917-5174096 / 0967-6093407. Kultura ships here and abroad.