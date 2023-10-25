Leaders of various indigenous communities of Rizal town, on Monday voted Dina Pascual as the next indigenous peoples mandatory representative (IPMR) in the town on October 23.

The selection panel, comprising tribal leaders from Rizal’s 11 barangays included community leaders, elders, healers, and women.

The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) led by Provincial Officer Atty. Jansen Jontilla, Legal Officer Atty. Edmund Jones Gastanes, and NCIP Southern Palawan Field Officer Ricardo Sanga facilitated the event.

The Municipal Information Office highlighted that with the selection of the next IPMR for the town of Rizal completed, the indigenous community of Rizal looks forward to her diligent and wholehearted service, trusting that she will be a true voice and advocate for their people in local governance.