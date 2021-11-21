Partly overcast to cloudy skies with scattered rain showers due to localized thunderstorms will prevail this Monday in Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, according to PAGASA

PAGASA said light to moderate winds will persist from the east to northeast across the same areas with slight to moderate seas.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the extreme Northern Luzon will also experience strong winds due to the effect of the intensified northeast monsoon or amihan.

PAGASA also does not monitor any low pressure areas (LPAs) inside or beyond the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“Sa kasalukuyan, wala tayong binabantayan na low pressure area (LPA) o bagyo sa loob o labas ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR),” he said.

The gale warning is raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern coasts of Ilocos Norte and Cagayan.