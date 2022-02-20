The easterlies will bring partly overcast to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, according to a regional forecast of the state weather bureau.

Easterly winds from the Northeast will bring moderate to rough seas to Eastern Visayas. The rest of the Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), will see mild to moderate winds from the east to northeast with calm to rough seas.

Benison Estareja, PAGASA weather specialist, said the country is currently being affected by different weather systems: the northeast monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon, the trunk or extension of a low-pressure area (LPA) outside the country’s boundary is affecting the southeast of Mindanao, and the easterlies are impacting the Visayas and Southern Luzon.

Estareja, however, said that there’s still a low chance that a storm will form inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“Sa CALABARZON, sa Bicol Region, and sa MIMAROPA, asahan ang bahagyang maulap, at minsang maulap na kalangitan na sasamahan pa ng mga isolated rain shower or thunderstorm dulot ng easterlies,” he said.