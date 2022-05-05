The whole Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds from the East will prevail over the Visayas, Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.

The frontal system is still impacting Extreme Northern Luzon, while the easterlies is prevailing over the rest of the country, according to the state weather bureau.