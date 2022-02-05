The Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies, according to a regional forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Moderate to strong northeasterly winds, with moderate to rough waves, will also prevail throughout the said areas.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said in a national forecast Sunday that a gale warning has also been raised over 16 areas in the country, including the Cuyo and Kalayaan Islands.

“Sa ngayon, maraming lugar sa ating bansa ang merong gale warning, or banta ng mataas na alon [na] hanggang 4.5 meters, or around isa at kalahating palapag ng gusali, sa baybayin ng northern Luzon,” he said.

“Kapag meron tayong gale warning, pagbabawalan munang pumalaot yong ating mga mangingisda at yong may mga small sea vessel, habang pinag-iingat yong mga katamtaman hanggang sa mga malalaking sea vessel natin sa mga matataas na pag-alon dahil po yan sa amihan,” he added.

Estareja said the northeast monsoon has resurfaced to a large section of northern Luzon, bringing cold temperatures and sporadic light rain showers. Visayas and Mindanao, on the other hand, can expect localized thunderstorms throughout the day.