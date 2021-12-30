Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, will see partly overcast to cloudy skies with isolated light rainfall on New Year’s Eve, December 31, due to the northeast monsoon, the state weather bureau said in a regional forecast.

Aside from Palawan, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) the same weather condition will also be experienced in Occidental Mindoro. Visayas, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line.

Moderate to strong winds from the Northeast will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, with moderate to rough seas.

Meanwhile, the gale warning remains in effect in almost all seaboards of the country, including Palawan, due to the amihan, according to PAGASA weatherman Aldczar Aurelio said in a national forecast.

“Dahil sa amihan kung saan malakas na hangin ang dala nito, halos buong bansa o halos buong seaboard ng ating bansa ay magiging maalon hanggang sa napakaalon,” he said.

“Kaya paalala po sa ating mga kababayan, na nagbabalak pumalaot ngayong araw, huwag muna dahil sa inaasahan nating matataas na alon,” Aurelio added.