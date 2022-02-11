The province of Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, will see partly overcast to cloudy skies with isolated rains as the northeast monsoon strengthened on Friday morning, but no tropical cyclone or low-pressure area (LPA) is forecast until the weekend, according to the state weather bureau.

According to the regional weather forecast, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will observe the same weather condition throughout the day due to amihan.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that the monsoon affects a large part of Luzon.

“Ngayong araw ay bahagya pang lumakas ang northeast monsoon or amihan at nakakaapekto ito sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon. Ito naming shear line ay muling nabuo rito sa bahagi ng Visayas,” he said.

The shear line, on the other hand, is the convergence of the northeast monsoon and the easterlies wind. It will bring rains over the northern portion of Mindanao, Visayas, and Southern Luzon

“Wala naman tayong inaasahan na bagyo o low-pressure area na papasok ng Philippine Area of Responsibility hanggang sa matapos ang linggong ito,” he said.

PAGASA did not raise any gale warning advisory over the seaboards of the country, the eastern part of the country will experience moderate to rough seas from 1.2 to 3.1 meters.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast direction will prevail over the Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with moderate to rough seas.

The moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas with moderate to rough seas in 1.2 to 3.1 meters. While light to moderate winds from east to northeast will prevail over the rest of the country with slight to moderate seas in 0.6 to 2.5 meters.