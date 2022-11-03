Localized thunderstorms will cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rain showers across all of Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, Occidental Mindoro, and Visayas, according to a PAGASA regional weather forecast.

PAGASA’s regional office predicted light to moderate winds from the east to northeast will dominate over Palawan, Visayas, and Occidental Mindoro with mild to moderate seas this morning, November 4, at 5 a.m.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA), formerly known as Queenie, was estimated to be located 140 kilometers southeast of Davao City at 3 a.m. based on all of the data that was available, according to weather forecaster Daniel James Villamil.

“Inaasahan natin na magdadala pa rin ang LPA na ito ng mga pag-ulan, or mga maulap na kalangitan, na may mga kalat kalat na pag-ulan, pagkulog, at pagkidlat, sa ilang bahagi ng Mindanao, partikular na sa Caraga at Davao region,” he said.

Villamil added that the most recent satellite images show that thin clouds will be prevalent over Metro Manila and other parts of the country.

“Yan ang naoobserbahan natin kaya inaasahan natin na magpapatuloy itong mainit at maalinsangan na panahon, at mamayang hapon hanggang sa gabi naman, may mga tsansa na tayo ng mga pulo pulong pag-ulan na may pagkidlat at pagkulog na dala naman ng localized thunderstorms,” he said.

In general, the weather on Luzon will be good, except for a few light showers in the afternoon and evening.

