Children in conflict with the law at the Bahay Pag-asa Youth Center (BPYC) in Brgy. Irawan, Puerto Princesa, are on a mission to make this year’s Christmas season meaningful by selling handmade Christmas lanterns or parol.

BPYC Center head Danlyn Atanacio-Gutierrez said the initiative is part of their livelihood services program, which supports the needs of their residents and prepares them for life outside the center.

“Part kasi ng mga programs and services na ginagawa ng Bahay Pag-asa ay ‘yung livelihood services. Ito yung mga trainings, activities o mga serbisyo na ginagawa para sa mga bata para sa kanilang future economic independence,” Gutierrez said in a statement.

In addition to making parols, children in conflict with the law (CICL) are also taught gardening, poultry farming, duck raising, and various other skills.

For those who wish to support and bring hope to the young residents of BPYC, you can purchase the handmade parols in various sizes and at different prices:

Small 12” – P100.00

Medium 15” – P120.00

Large 18” – P140.00

You can reach out to the Bahay Pag-asa Palawan Facebook page or contact Angelyn Shu at 0950-424 9500.

BPYC was established by the provincial government in compliance with Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice Welfare Act of 2006, as a shelter for Palaweño youth who have encountered legal issues.