Parking fee collection temporarily suspended at City Baywalk

City information officer Richard Ligad said that the imposition of parking fees was implemented during the term of former baywalk manager Editha Arguelles but it was not consulted with local government officials and mayor Lucilo Bayron.

The city government has temporarily suspended the collection of parking fees at the City Baywalk because its implementation was without consultation.

City information officer Richard Ligad said that the imposition of parking fees was implemented during the term of former baywalk manager Editha Arguelles but it was not consulted with local government officials and mayor Lucilo Bayron.

He said it was based on City Ordinance No. 460 that was approved by the City Council in 2011.

Ligad made the clarification after issues about the parking fees were raised by the public on social media this week.

“Hindi namin alam kung bakit may ganyan, may ordinance nga pero ‘yon ay approved noong hindi pa si mayor [Bayron] ang nakaupo. May ordinance naman talaga pero sana nagsabi siya, kahit may basehan pa ‘yan ay hindi sapat ‘yon na agad-agad ipapatupad mo na hindi alam ng mayor,” Ligad said.

He said collection is currently suspended as they need to study and discuss the ordinance properly, including the designated parking areas, processes of collection, and its purpose.

Ligad said its temporary suspension was ordered because parking locations are yet to be identified, as well as ensuring the security of vehicles that will pull up in the bay area.

“Pina-suspend muna siya ang alam ko kasi hindi naman ganoon ‘yon. Wala ka ngang designated parking area at paano mo nasisiguro ang security ng mga sasakyan na nagpa-park d’yan? Kahit sabihin na may tarpaulin ka pang nilagay d’yan ay hindi ‘yon sapat. Kaya ‘yon titingnan muna natin kung anong magagawa,” he said.

Parking fees imposed per unit and per day are P50 for heavy vehicles; P30 for light vehicles; P25 for jeeps, cars, and multicabs; P15 for tricycles, and P10 for motorcycles and pedicabs.

Ligad reiterated that these parking fees were identified in the ordinance when Bayron was not yet the city mayor.

He claimed they were also shocked to learn about changes at the City Baywalk that were not consulted before implementation.

“May ganoon naman talagang ordinansa pero wala pa si mayor [noong na-approved]. Pati kami nagulat kasi wala naman ganyan dati. Dapat sana na-inform tayo ng maayos, sana nag-busina man lang kahit sa local chief executive. May basehan naman talaga kung bakit ipinatupad pero hindi dapat ganoon na hindi alam ni mayor kahit ni city administrator [Atty. Arnel Pedrosa],” he said.

Under the ordinance, the fee for the use of concrete stalls and kiosks is minimum P2,500 monthly; P100 per square meter for open commercial spaces and lot rentals, maximum of 25 square meters per operator; minimum P500 monthly for transient, ambulant, and cart vendors; P250 per hour for use of open space for shows and other similar activities; P250 per day for the conduct other events and activities; P5,000 minimum per square meter for Baywalk Development Project Space Rental, and P5 for public toilet use.

Meanwhile, Arguelles is no longer the City Baywalk manager. She had been replaced by Joseph Carpio as officer-in-charge.

Related

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.