Korean actor Park Seo Joon has made his Marvel debut in the newest trailer for the upcoming movie The Marvels. Fans have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of his character, and the trailer did not disappoint.

Park Seo Joon is known for his versatile acting skills in popular Korean dramas such as Hwarang, Itaewon Class, and She Was Pretty. In 2021, it was announced that he would be making his debut in a Marvel movie, and fans have been eagerly anticipating his appearance.

The trailer for The Marvels, which was released by Marvel on April 11, showcased some of the characters from the franchise, including Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Towards the end of the trailer, fans were finally given a glimpse of Park Seo Joon’s character, Prince Yan.

In the brief moment that he appeared, Park Seo Joon was seen sporting long hair and a formidable armor, leaving fans excited for what’s to come. Although it was only a second of screen time, it was enough to get fans talking about his new role.

Park Seo Joon’s Marvel debut is a big moment for South Korea, as he becomes the first to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans of Korean dramas will undoubtedly be thrilled to see one of their favorite actors make the leap to Hollywood.

The Marvels is set to release in theaters in November this year.

About Post Author