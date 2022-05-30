Some parishes in the province are set to resume the traditional physical activities around the celebration of Flores de Mayo, as restrictions brought about by the pandemic have been lifted.

Fr. Pepito Rollo, parish priest of the Divine Mercy Parish in Barangay Sicsican, said Monday that it is a discretion of the parish to conduct the Flores de Mayo, a Spanish term translated as Flowers of May. It is usually conducted by the end of the month, but the parish pushed it to Sunday.

As a twist from the traditional setup where ladies were the participants, the parish decided to give the titles of different queens to middle-aged women.

Photo from Joey Albert Once Daganta Sabuya, taken by Jessa Felizarte of AVPP SocComm.

“Kaya kahapon masaya, after two years ay ngayon na lang tayo uli nagkaroon nitong tradisyunal na ginagawa natin taon-taon, liban na lang nong nagka-COVID. Discretion ng parokya ang pagsasagawa– ‘yan na rin ang gusto na rin na maibalik ang dati, ang ating activities sa parokya,” he said.

“Ipinakita natin na meron sense of normalcy. Nakakataas naman ng moral ng tao, nabi-build up natin ang confidence ng tao (ang muling pagsasagawa nito). Sa patuloy na pag-usad ng buhay, sabi nga, kahit hindi okay ay parang okay,” he added.

Fr. Rollo said that getting Catholics back together in person for church activities is important to their lives and faith.

2022 Reina Elena in Divine Mercy Parish (Photo from Divine Mercy Shrine Facebook Page)

He also said that the church is praying for the activities to keep going, since that depends on the rules that the government will set.

“We pray for that, hindi pa rin natin masabi. After this, we leave it to sa regulations, takbo ng panahon. Hopefully, ‘wag na mag-surge,” he said.

Aside from Divine Mercy Parish, St. Joseph the Husband of Mary Parish in Brooke’s Point also conducted their Flores de Mayo on Sunday, as per an update posted by the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) online. Some parishes are expected to do the activity on Monday and Tuesday, May 30 and 31.