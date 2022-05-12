The 2020 Oscar-winning film Parasite and the Baeksang Award-winning film Escape from Mogadishu will be available on Netflix on May 13 and 27, respectively.

Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jong, and Lee Jung-eun star in the 2019 South Korean black comedy film Parasite. It is directed by Bong Joon Ho and written by himself and Han Jin-won.

It tells the story of the Kim family, who lived in an impoverished household in Seoul and pretended to be highly skilled individuals in order to acquire job with an upper class family and enter their home.

Kim Yoon-seok, Jo In-sung, Heo Joon-ho, and Kim Soo-jin star in the 2021 South Korean action-drama film Escape from Mogadishu, which is directed by Ryoo Seung-wan.

- Advertisement -

Based on actual events, the film is set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, during the Somali Civil War and the two Koreas’ quest to join the United Nations.

During the battle, stranded North and South Korean embassy employees attempted to escape in a risky manner.