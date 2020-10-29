Paralytic shellfish poison detected in Honda Bay, Puerto Princesa Bay, and Inner Malampaya Sound

Shellfish Bulletin No. 24 of 2020 released by BFAR on Wednesday (October 26) and signed by Usec. Eduardo Gongona said that based on laboratory results, samples collected from the three areas are positive for paralytic shellfish poison that is beyond the regulatory limit.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) imposed earlier this week a shellfish ban in the city and province after samples from the coastal areas of Honda Bay, Puerto Princesa Bay, and Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay tested positive for red tide toxin.

Shellfish Bulletin No. 24 of 2020 released by BFAR on Wednesday (October 26) and signed by Usec. Eduardo Gongona said that based on laboratory results, samples collected from the three areas are positive for paralytic shellfish poison that is beyond the regulatory limit.

BFAR said all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from Honda Bay, Puerto Princesa Bay, and Inner Malampaya Sound in the town of Taytay “are not safe for human consumption”.

Fish, squids, and crabs are safe to consume provided that they are thoroughly washed and fresh. Internals organs, such as gills and intestines should be cleaned out before cooking.

The shellfish ban is also up in the coastal waters of Bataan Coastal waters of Bataan (Mariveles, Limay, Orion, Pilar, Balanga, Hermosa, Orani, Abucay and Samal); Milagros in Masbate; Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Tambobo Bay, Siaton in Negros Oriental; Daram Island, Zumarraga, Irong-irong, San Pedro, Maqueda and Villareal Bays in Western Samar; Cancabato Bay, Tacloban City and Carigara Bay in Leyte; Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar; Balite Bay, Mati City in Davao Oriental; and Lianga Bay and coastal waters of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.

