Representatives from tourism organizations announced at a press conference this Tuesday that the Paragua San Vicente Surfing Competition, set to last a week in Barangay Alimanguan, San Vicente, is expected to be a major “sports festival,” providing abundant entertainment for transient visitors.

Tonino Habana from the San Vicente United Tourism Enterprise Association (UniTEA) highlighted that the surfing competition is anticipated to attract approximately 1200–1400 additional visitors to the municipality. He said that the event’s festive atmosphere is designed to appeal to both competitors and tourists staying in Port Barton and surrounding beach areas.

Between January 30 and February 4, top DJs and bands from Manila are set to deliver vibrant nightly performances at the annual surfing competition. These musical acts will take the stage at a venue adorned with stalls that highlight the local culture, offering an array of items such as uniquely designed surfboards, artisanal jewelry crafted from metal plates and gold wire, and a variety of local dishes and specialties from San Vicente and across Palawan.

“Maganda sana kung may mga nagtotour din papunta ng San Vicente viewpoint or some other areas dito, or go to the waterfall while watching, so ayun ang aming gagawin in the future,” he said.

The beach events near Lazuli Resort in Brgy. Alimanguan, open to the public with an entrance fee of ₱25, are expected to attract both local and international audiences each night. However, Habana is determined to maintain control over any excessive festivities.

“May daily entertainment, but may time limit siya. At the end of the day, it’s an athletic event—ayaw naman natin na hindi makatulog ang tao,” Habana recalled.

Habana observed a significant increase in participation over the years, with the number of competitors rising from about 40 in the inaugural season in 2020 to approximately 80 last year, and now reaching 123 surfers this year, hailing from locations such as La Union, Siargao, Zambales, and Taiwan.

He noted that this growing interest is a positive sign for San Vicente, which is among the four renowned surfing spots in Palawan, alongside Duli Beach in El Nido and the beaches of Nagtabon and Tagkawayan in Puerto Princesa.

The gentler waves of Alimanguan serve as an ideal entry point for beginners and amateur surfers to delve into the sport, while also providing them with the opportunity to accumulate points in surfing leagues. In an effort to bolster the local watersport community, Alimanguan surfers are exempt from registration fees for the Paragua-sponsored competition.

UniTEA’s objective is to foster more talent among Palaweño surfers, enabling them to eventually compete in national events, with their registration fees sponsored by Palawan-based surfing associations.

“Sports tourism is a great idea, but what we really need to develop is the sport of surfing,” Habana said, adding that credibility for local surfers should be bolstered by the LGU, such as having certifications and licenses for surfing, along with first aid training.

Roberto Alabado III, representing the Department of Tourism (DOT) in MIMAROPA, said that the office for sports tourism was a welcome addition to their department.

“It is the vision of our secretary that sports tourism be a key attraction product of the Philippines, and we have been experiencing that for so many years naturally [sa Palawan], andaming ginagawa dito. But there was no office that would be there to handle or even provide the policy directions for such,” he said.

Similarly, in response to inquiries regarding the DOT’s view on the Paragua San Vicente Surfing Competition as a tourist attraction, DOT Undersecretary Ferdinand Jumapao concurred that San Vicente is progressing towards rivaling other prominent surfing destinations like those in La Union and Siargao.