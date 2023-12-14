The third leg of the Palawan Surf League will be held in Barangay Alimanguan, San Vicente, from January 30 to February 4 next year.

This was announced by the heads of surfing, tourism, and local government units during a press conference held on Wednesday, December 13, at Canvas Boutique Hotel.

The Paragua San Vicente Surfing Competition, organized by the Palawan Surf League, began at Nagtabon Beach in Puerto Princesa City and continued at Duli Beach in El Nido as part of the first Balinsasayaw Festival Surfing Competition.

The surfing event first took place in 2020 and has since attracted tourists to San Vicente, often referred to as “the surfing capital of Palawan.”

The press conference for the 2024 Paragua San Vicente Surfing Competition, done this December 13, 2023 at Canvas Boutique Hotel is manned by Lazuli Beach Resort Owner Ino Habana, President of Katang Surfer’s League Queny Claire Ceblano, Tournament Director Mike Oida, Head of Palawan Surfing Association Malic Mangotara, Co-Founders of Katang Surf Jong Benliro and Myles Tan, and Palawan Surfing Delegate James Betia.

Myles Tan, the co-founder of Katang Surf, a surfing school in San Vicente, stated that next year’s event will be crucial for Palawan’s standing in international surfing leagues. The competition is set to feature renowned surfers such as Richie Cravey, who secured the 12th spot in the Men’s Longboard Tour worldwide rankings in 2023.

Tan also highlighted that although the event is planned for next year, it is recognized as the fifth national surfing competition in the recent tour across the Philippines.

“This year may lima kasi na national competition, sa Borongan, Samar yung pang fourth,” Tan added.

He also cited that the slower-paced surfing scene in San Vicente would be a welcome break for most surfers, who are accustomed to the crowded tourist destinations and wild waves of well-known surfing areas such as Siargao and Borongan. Additionally, it serves as an ideal location for those new to the sport.

“The waves of Alimanguan is a beach break, meaning sand bottom yung ilalim. Cloud 9 in Siargao is a reef break. The reason why Cloud 9 is known for having the best waves s because the reefs are very hollow and big. Those are for professionals, it’s not very beginner friendly,” said Tan.

Lucy Panagsagan, the municipal tourism officer for San Vicente, observed that the number of tourists visiting San Vicente is anticipated to rise during the event. This expectation is based on the increase from 41,000 tourists in 2022 to approximately 71,000 between January and November of 2023.

She also stated that local government units are actively collaborating with Lazuli Beach Resorts and the organizers of the Paragua San Vic Surfing Competition to prepare for the expected increase in visitors.

Regarding accommodations, the municipal tourism officer indicated that San Vicente has proactively built 600 rooms to accommodate the anticipated surge in tourist numbers.

“More or less 400 rooms, eto ay [nasa] Port Barton, and in Long Beach alone we have 200 of these rooms. Pero, just like we did last year, ginawan natin ng paraan yun na yung mga kalapit lang doon na if they can cover yung rooms lang kung talagang di magkakasya,” Pagnasan said.

However, with the number of tourists increasing also comes an increase in litter and waste generated during the week long event, something that the President of Katang Surfer’s League Queny Claire Ceblano anticipated as well.

“After competitions po namin ginagawa [ang beach cleanups], nagpa-partner kami sa ibang organizations and LGU, (…) at recently nagkaroon kami ng simultaneous beach cleanups. Aside from that meron kaming change at the grassroots level, mga initiatives na tinuturuan yung mga surfers sa team namin kung paano kami makakacontribute sa environmental awareness,” she said.

The event will be in partnership with Megaworld Resorts and Emperador. Other individuals present during the press conference were Lazuli Beach Resort Owner Ino Habana, Head of Palawan Surfing Association Malic Mangotara, Tournament Director Mike Oida, Palawan Surfing Delegate James Betia, and the other Co-Founder of Katang Surf Jong Benliro.