Lawyers from the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) conducted interviews with 532 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) in Palawan, assessing their eligibility for parole.

These PDLs, serving sentences of 20 years or more, were part of a legal aid caravan held on June 12, according to the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Monday, June 17.

“The purpose of these interviews was to assess the possibility of granting parole to eligible individuals,” BuCor said.

BuCor also granted parole to 16 PDLs from IPPF, as part of the 126 PDLs released from various detention facilities nationwide during the Independence Day celebrations.

The recent releases bring the total number of PDLs freed under President Marcos’s administration to 14,324, marking a significant milestone in BuCor’s efforts to manage prison populations and review cases for possible parole.