Ipinaliwanag ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) na ang panukala na walang ayuda kung walang bakuna ang mga benipesaryo ng Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) sa ilalim ng Conditional Cash Transfer program ay isa lamang sa ilang paraan na kanilang pinag-iisipan para palakasin ang vaccination program ng pamahalaan at maaabot ang 1.5 milyon na herd immunity bago matapos ang kasalukuyang taon.

Ayon sa statement na inilabas ng DILG noong Martes, base sa bagong datos na inilabas ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), nasa 12% lang ng 4.4 milyon na 4Ps households sa buong bansa ang nabakunahan kahit na marami ng kampanya at intervention na in-implementa ang gobyerno at ang pribadong sektor.

Kasama sa mga intervention o pamamagitan ang mga town hall meeting at family development sessions (FDS), ganoon din ang pagkakaloob ng insentibo na Bakuna Benefits (discounts for the vaccinated), Bakunado Panalo (raffle promos), at paggamit ng mga influencers para magpabakuna.

“Our proposal has never been to delist or remove a 4Ps beneficiary from the program but merely to withhold a portion of the benefit – the health and nutrition grant – until such time that the individual has been vaccinated. The intention behind this proposal is sincere and clear: to boost the inoculation drive in order to rise above the COVID-19 nightmare and reach population protection as soon as possible. Nonetheless, we defer to the wisdom of the President if our suggested policy will be adopted or not,” pahayag ng DILG.

Sa nasabi pa rin na pahayag ay hinamon ng DILG ang mga LGU na magsagawa ng iba’t ibang paraan para mahikayat ang mga mamamayan na magpabakuna, at solusyunan ang kanilang mga agam-agam hinggil dito.

Ayon pa sa DILG, maaari itong food o rice packs, raffle bonanza, at one-stop shops.

“As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic requires concerted action and cooperation from each and every citizen. The act of one has serious effects on the rest of the populace. It is the moral and ethical obligation of every Filipino to be vaccinated for us to be able to end this pandemic. In a public health emergency, the common good must prevail,” pahayag ng DILG.