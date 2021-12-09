Professional color language standards provider Pantone announced Thursday that PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri is the selected color of the year for 2022, “a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet-red undertone that blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red”.

The company said it is a new Pantone hue that has a bold presence that inspires personal ingenuity and innovation.

“Displaying carefree confidence and a daring curiosity that animates our creative spirit, inquisitive and intriguing PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri helps us to embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives. Rekindling gratitude for some of the qualities that blue represents complemented by a new perspective that resonates today, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri places the future ahead in a new light,” the company said in its announcement.

Pantone added that people are living in transformative times and the selected color of the year is a symbol of the “global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition” people are going through.

The company stated that as the world emerges from an intense era of isolation, conceptions and standards are shifting, and real and digital lives have fused in new ways.

Pantone said digital design allows people to push the boundaries of reality, making way for them to enter a dynamic virtual environment where they may experiment with and develop new color combinations.

PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri exemplifies the merging of modern life and how color trends in the digital world are manifesting in the physical world and vice versa, thanks to trends in gaming, the growing popularity of the metaverse, and the burgeoning artistic community in the digital environment.

Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute said the “Pantone Color of the Year reflects what is taking place in the global culture, expressing what people are looking for that color can hope to answer.

“Creating a new color for the first time in the history of our PANTONE Color of the Year educational color program reflects the global innovation and transformation taking place. As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication, and a way to express and affect ideas and emotions and engage and connect, the complexity of this new red-violet infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lay before us,” she was quoted as having said in the statement.

PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri embodies the traits of the blues while also having a violet-red undertone. It has a vivacious, cheerful attitude and energetic presence that inspires brave creativity and inventive expression, the company added.

Pantone stated that the Color of the Year selection process included careful thinking and trend analysis.

Each year, Pantone’s color specialists at the Pantone Color InstituteTM scour the globe for new color inspirations to make the pick. These can include the entertainment sector and upcoming films, touring art collections and new artists, fashion, all aspects of design, popular travel destinations, as well as new lifestyles, playstyles, and socioeconomic conditions.

New technologies, materials, textures, and effects that influence color, as well as relevant social media platforms and even major sporting events that draw global attention, may all have an impact, Pantone said.

Pantone’s Color of the Year has affected product development and purchasing decisions in a variety of industries, including fashion, home furnishings, and industrial design, as well as product packaging and graphic design, for more than two decades.