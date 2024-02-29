A Palawan pangolin was rescued by a resident and wildlife enforcers in a barangay of Puerto Princesa City after it was observed being attacked by dogs on a farm.

The rescue operation was conducted by the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) wildlife enforcers on February 25 in Barangay Concepcion. According to the PCSDS, Rudolph Castillo turned over the Palawan pangolin after witnessing it being attacked by dogs.

The pangolin measured 44cm in length, 13cm in girth, and weighed approximately 3kg.

“Concerned for its well-being, Kenneth Russel Castillo immediately coordinated with the PCSDS in order to properly turn over the said pangolin,” the PCSDS stated in a release dated February 27.

The pangolin is considered a “critically endangered species” under PCSD Resolution 23-967, emphasizing the significance of its conservation.

After receiving treatment at the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) and being cleared by the veterinarian, the pangolin was released back into its natural habitat.

The PCSDS advises individuals who encounter wildlife to refrain from disturbing them in their natural habitat.

However, if the animal is in immediate danger or poses a threat, they should contact the PCSDS office or seek assistance through designated hotlines: PCSDS Wildlife Enforcement Unit (WEU) at 0931-964-2128 (Smart) or the PCSDS Front Desk hotline at 0970-302-8554 (Smart) and Landline (048) 434-4235/434-4234.

Concerned individuals can also reach out via the PCSDS Facebook page for additional support or inquiries.