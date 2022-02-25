A Palawan porcupine was confiscated from a boy carrying it in a sack in Coron and a pangolin was surrendered Thursday by a man to Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF) personnel manning the Balayong Park were rescued by the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS).

The PCSDS, in a statement posted Friday, said the Palawan porcupine (Hystrix pumila) was turned over to the Coron office of the PCSDS-District Management Division (DMD) Calamian by members of the 105 Special Action Company (SAC), 10 Special Action Batallion (SAB), PNP-SAF, after it was seized from a boy who was keeping it inside a sack.

Upon turn over of the porcupine to their Coron office, the PCSDS said the district manager of the DMD Calamian contacted Indira Lacerna-Widdman and Peter Widdman of the Katala Foundation, Inc. (KFI) to inquire about its care.

(Photo from PCSDS)

“Mr. Widdman advised that the wildlife species be quarantined for at least a week or two because there is no way of knowing if it had previously been exposed to domestic animals or humans,” the PCSDS said.

“He went on to say that releasing it back into the wild would endanger other wildlife because it could carry diseases. The KFI also instructed the staff on what to feed the wildlife species and provided a to-do list on how to care for it,” it added.

The Calamianes officer of the PCSDS Wildlife Traffic Monitoring Unit (WTMU) with the help of the PCSDS Wildlife Enforcement Unit (WED) was then tasked with hand-carrying and delivering the porcupine to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) for further examination and adequate treatment.

(Photo from PCSDS)

The pangolin (Manis culionensis), on the other hand, was turned over to the main office of the PCSDS by Joy Sarmiento of the ACTF.

Sarmiento said that on the morning of February 22, when they were monitoring the Balayong Park, a man approached and handed them a cardboard box with the pangolin.

The man told the ACTF that he spotted the pangolin on Rampano Road in Barangay Sicsican, Puerto Princesa City, while he was jogging.

“He captured it and searched for a cardboard box to put it in. People around him wanted to ask for the pangolin, but he refused, [and] he took it and handed it over to the Anti-Crime Task Force,” the PCSDS statement said.

The Palawan porcupine is listed as an “endangered species,” while the pangolin is listed as a “critically endangered species” under PCSD Resolution No. 15-521.