A pangolin that was discovered roaming around a dorm of the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) Occupational Safety and Health Center (OSHC) along North Avenue in Quezon City will be repatriated to Palawan today, December 5.

The pangolin (Manis culionensis) is expected to arrive at the Puerto Princesa International Airport (PPIA) via a Cebu Pacific flight about 9:35 a.m., according to information shared by Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) spokesperson Jovic Fabello.

Fabello said it was turned over by dorm resident Joward Calle to the Wildlife Rescue Center (WRC) of the Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on November 30 after it was found.

“There’s no lead as to where the pangolin might have come from,” Fabello said.

As of press time, no information on when it was discovered was available.

According to Fabello, the pangolin will undergo a physical checkup and, if proven fit and healthy, will be released into the wild right away.