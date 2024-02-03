Former Senator Francis Pangilinan said he is eyeing a comeback to the Senate in the 2025 midterm elections, which he said was his original plan in 2022 before he was asked by former Vice President Leni Robredo to run as her vice president.

Pangilinan was in San Vicente town as one of the guests for the opening of the Paragua SanVic Surfing Competition last week. During an interview with the media, he mentioned that at that time, he was not considering running for vice president but was planning to seek reelection as a senator.

He also expressed that he believes he still has a lot of work to accomplish, leading him to consider another Senate run. He mentioned that his current focus is on farming and advocating for agriculture, which he intends to champion once more when he returns to the Senate.

“Marami ang nagtatanong kung ako ba ay tatakbo uilt sa susunod na election for the Senate. Sabi ko, yung ginawa natin last 2022, palagay ko marami pa tayong pwedeng matulungan with our farming advocacy and agriculture, so I’m seriously considering running for reelection as a Senator,” Pangilinan said.

“Hindi ko naman balak initially to run for Vice President pero pinakiusapan ako ni VP Leni. My plan was really to run for reelection but when VP Leni asked me to run as her VP, sakripisyo, I set aside my own plans and lumaban. So bumabalik lang ako if ever sa original plan ko run for reelection in 2025,” he added.

Pangilinan also mentioned that he’s attempting to persuade the former vice president to run for the Senate, but at the moment, she is not considering it.

“Gusto ko sana tumakbo rin sya ng Senador. Ayaw nya not for anything else but because she is more focused in Naga and Bicol but sana, hopefully she might change her mind and hopefully run for Senate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pangilinan also mentioned that he is exploring investment opportunities for their property in Barangay Binga, which he also visited during his trip to San Vicente.

“So, I saw it as an opportunity dahil wala ako sa Senado ngayon, private sector so I wanted to explore the possibilities as to how we can also invest and bring jobs dito sa San Vicente,” he said adding that he is also considering the possibility of retiring in the beach property aside from his farm.

He also said he is looking at the possibility of establishing a resort in their Binga property.

“We’re looking at a mixed-use resort, residential villas, gusto natin ma-develop sya. Nakausap ko nga yung isang kapit-bahay namin doon sabi nila sana nga matuloy para naman yung pamilya nila hindi na lilipat sa Puerto Princesa or El Nido para magtrabaho,” he said.

“So we’re looking into that investment for a resort, a joint venture with other tourism enterprises,” he concluded.