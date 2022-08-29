- Advertisement by Google -

When it comes to the marital lives of famous influencers whose content have a large following, not everything you see on social media is positive and optimistic.

This is the case with Youtuber Joel Mondina, a.k.a. “Pambansang Kolokoy,” who put an end to rumors that he and his wife Marites Mondina had split after 20 years of marriage.

Joel revealed on Saturday (U.S. time) that he and Marites had indeed ended their relationship and that he is now happy with someone else.

The ex-couple was well-known for sharing videos on Pambansang Kolokoy’s Facebook (5.2M followers) and YouTube channel (2.14 subscribers) in which they play practical jokes and mukbangs.

“Sa lahat po ng mga nagke-question [ng] nasaan na si Marites? How come wala na si Marites sa mga videos mo? Hiwalay na ba kayo ni Marites? Ok, para po magkaroon na kayo ng peace of mind, and hopefully matapos na yong mga iniisip isip niyo, what’s going on in your mind, in your brain… Yes, mga kaibigan, Marites and I, we are no longer together,” Joel told his followers on Youtube.

“Wala na po kami ni Marites. And, ayaw ko pa sana magsalita kasi meron pa kaming process na ginagawa ngayon,” he explained, adding what he supposedly wanted was not to expose it on social media. “Am I with someone else? Yes, I’m with someone else now and we’re happy.”

The Pambansang Kolokoy claimed that many things take place behind the scenes that their followers are unaware of and that they have the right to keep them private.

He did, however, finally address the persistent questions about their alleged breakup.

Joel added that their children are doing well and that he will continue to provide for them.

“They are ok. They are very ok,” he said. “Lahat po ng gusto nila, lahat po ng hilingin nila ibibigay ko kahit hindi ko kaya ay kinakaya ko dahil mga anak ko yon, mga best friends. Hindi po ako pabayang ama.”

He also claimed that he did not want to disparage or speak poorly of Marites. “Hindi ko rin naman sisiraan si Marites dahil for 20 years, we had good times din naman. Plus, nanay siya ng mga anak ko and nag-uusap pa rin kami every once in a while about the kids.”

He concluded his video by saying that subscribers who threatened to unfollow his channel and stop supporting him could do so because it is their choice and he respects them.

On the other hand, those who supported them wished them both success in their individual lives.

“Long live to both of you even though you guys went your different ways, I will still be one of your Fan. I respect your personal and private life, hope that others will do so. Do your thing. I will always be watching your videos. ❤️,” netizen Kensky Saints said.

Another said, “Thank you PK for being organic. I will continue to watch your vlogs kasi good vibes. You are an influencer of fun and that’s what I liked about you. Napapatawa mo kaming viewers mo.”

There are also those who wish Marites would start her own vlog so they could follow her like they do in Pambansang Kolokoy.

“We love you dearly, Ms. Marites. Mag vlogs ka na po sana. Kung sakali man na mapanuod mo at makita mo itong mga comments namin. Promise subs agad kami sayo,” a netizen said.

