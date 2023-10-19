Palawan State University (PalSU) continues to shine as it clinched multiple silver medals at the Southern Tagalog Regional Association of State Universities and Colleges (STRASUC) competition held on Wednesday, October 18, in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

In the Banduria Category, Arnel Bagona Jr. secured the 1st runner-up spot, with Norberto Aquino as his mentor. Justin Tamar also claimed the 1st runner-up in the Classical Guitar Competition, under the guidance of Redempto Anda, the editor and publisher of Palawan News.

Meanwhile, the group composed of Harris Angeles, Raymond Camposano, Joash Cantilang, Allison Isabelo, Jhon Cabasal, Olzen Alvarez, Faith Justine Galvez, and Patrick Baculinao achieved the same honor in the Street Dance Category, under the guidance of Cherry Anne Nambong and Dennis Cardeño.

At present, PalSU stands in second place in the initial tally for the Overall Championship at the 7th STRASUC Culture and Arts Festival, with Batangas State University (BatSU) leading the race for the overall championship.

Arnel Bagona Jr. and Justin Tamar.

Jose Felomino Fernandez, the PSU Director of the Socio-Cultural Affairs Office, said it appears unlikely for them to secure the Overall Championship due to BatSU’s substantial lead in points.

He added that their only hope is to maintain their 2nd place position, and their best chance to hold onto it is through their representatives in the Live Band Competition.

“Hindi tayo dapat makampante, kailangan bukas makapuntos tayo sa ating live band para meron tayong angkla na baka pwedeng pumoste para mapagtibay natin yung ating standing” ayon kay Fernandez.

The final competition of the 7th STRASUC Culture and Arts Festival for the Live Band category will take place today, October 19.