Palm oil growers coop in S. Española seeks LBP’s help for zero loan interest

SOFRONIO ESPAÑOLA, Palawan — Members of the Barangay Punang Palm Growers Cooperative here are seeking the help of the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) in writing off the 5 percent interest it has imposed on their remaining P15 million loan to be able to pay it.

Cooperative chairman Ariel Bucayan said that in 2008, members of their cooperative availed a P20 million loan from the LBP to plant palm oil trees in their lands.

They were able to pay around P5 million and still have a remaining balance of P15 million loan to settle, he said. However, he said they are having difficulty paying this due to the 5 percent loan interest imposed by the LBP.

Bucayan said this loan interest was previously 7 percent, but due to the intervention of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA), it was lowered by the government bank to 5 percent.

He said the 21 landowners-members of their cooperative are requesting Landbank again to consider their hardship in raising funds for payment by instead agreeing to a “zero interest rate”.

“Kaming mga landowners ng mga palm trees dito sa Sofronio Española na nasasakupan ng Brgy. Punang Cooperative ay nakapag-loan sa Landbank simula noong 2008 na nagkakahalaga ng P20 million. Ito’y sa mga lupa namin na nataniman ng palm trees. Bale, 21 kaming lahat,” Bucayan said.

“Dati 7 percent yong interest namin sa Landbank, pero sa tulong ng OPA nagkaroon ng communication ang provincial government sa Landbank na gawin na lang 5 percent ito ngayon. Gusto kasi ni OPA na matulungan kami para mabayaran agad namin ang loan namin at mabawasan ang interest,” he added.

With zero interest, Bucayan said the palm oil growers will be able to pay their remaining loans despite the insufficient income from farming the trees.

Bucayan said they are hoping Landbank will agree to their request.

