The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) is planning to put up a 69kv transmission line to its main station in the city to minize load shedding or power outages.

The plan is included in its P1.86 billion Capital Expenditure (CapEx) for 2022 to2026, which aims to improve the transmission and voltage of electricity in its service area.

Engineer Rez Contrivida, general manager, stated that it will prevent load shedding in Puerto Princesa whenever the National Power Corporation (NPC) schedules a shutdown of its transmission line from PALECO main to Irawan.

“The n-1 transmission line from Irawan to dito sa PALECO substation. That’s ongoing design, study, and estimate. Kukunin namin iyan sa Sta. Lourdes, pinakamalapit. Kung gagawa tayo ng design, efficient and less cost,” Contrivida said.

The CapEx will also fund the construction of a substation in the poblacion area due to the high power demand. The increasing demand for a feeder will also equate to an increase in losses, Contrivida explained.

“Kapag nagkaroon kami ng substation doon, mapaghiwalay-hiwalay ang circuits or feeders, at makapag-conduct ng looping. Kapag meron fault sa isang area, isolate lang yon then kuha naman ng power sa ibang station,” he said.

PALECO has already energized the Lucbuan substation, which was funded by the CapEx 2017-2022 amounting to P31 million. It will enhance the transmission of electricity and voltage from Brgy. Lucbuan to Langogan and Lucbuan to Salvacion.

It will be followed by the construction of a substation in Barangay Montible once the location has been settled by the electric cooperative.

Meanwhile, PALECO plans to put a power plant for Brgy. Rio Tuba, Bataraza through DMCI to address the supply problem experienced due to the long stretch of line.

“Alam natin na kapag mahaba ang linya, mataas ang line failure, mataas ang probability ng tripping. Kaya ang plano natin ay putulin na lang siya tapos lagyan ng dedicated power plant, hoping na mag-progress pa ito kasi iyon ang gusto natin na mabawasan ang problema,” Engr. Rogelio Baylon, Jr. of the PALECO Technical Services Department said.

