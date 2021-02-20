PALECO vows power connection for Rio Tuba within a week

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) will rush the completion of a transmission line to connect Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza to the mainland grid and provide electricity supply to the area.

PALECO spokesperson Claire Guludah said in a text message on Saturday (February 20) that the electric cooperative will aim to complete the task in the next six days

“Will do our best to do and finish po,” Guludah said.

From an information received by Palawan News, about 20 kilometers of line will be upgraded and three kilometers will be constructed.

The electric cooperative has deployed 133 line crews and engineers along with four boom trucks, three manlift trucks, and other 11 vehicles.

Since February 18, some 2,000 households and small businesses in Brgy. Rio Tuba, have remained without electricity after its local power provider, Power Source Philippines Incorporated (PSPI), shut down its generators to comply with an order of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

According to the letter forwarded by PSPI to the barangay council, they have to comply with the ERC order that was released February 17, including the denial of their request for an extension of their operations.

The ERC resolution expressly stated that the obligation to supply electricity to Rio Tuba belongs to PALECO that has the area covered by its current franchise.

PSPI said on the other hand that continuing their operation will only complicate their situation.

