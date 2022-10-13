The Institutional Services Department (ISD) of the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) recently conducted basic electrical troubleshooting seminar for women in Barangay IV, Poblacion in Roxas municipality.

PALECO said the training was attended by around 35 participants on October 4 to provide them skills on basic electrical works that can help at home.

Engr. Divine Grace Palanca, special project officer from the Member Services Division of the ISD served as the lecturer of the seminar. She taught the attendees how to make their own extension cords.

On the same day, PALECO also held an informal meeting in the barangays of Salvacion and Magara, which was aimed at providing information to the members-consumers-owners regarding their operations. Around 30 attendees joined the event.

Elected officials of the Barangay Magara MCO Organization take their oath on October 4, 2022, in Roxas. (Photo from PALECO)

The activity also became a venue to establish the Barangay Member-Consumer-Owner Organization (MCOO) and the election of its officers. It is in line with PALECO’s goal to keep communication better with the residents and compliance with National Electrification Administration (NEA) na Memorandum No. 2019 – 044 about Member-Consumer-Owner Program for Empowerment o MCOPE.

Those who were elected were from the Agro-Fishery, Labor, Youth, Women, Education, Senior Citizen, Civic, Business, Religious, and Indigenous Peoples sectors.

Elected to the Barangay Magara MCO Organization were:

Chairman – Edna Dizon

Vice Chairman – Raquel Domingo

Secretary – Celia Dagunan

Treasurer – Analita Abad

Barangay Salvacion MCO Organization

Chairman – Ruben Valdez

Vice Chairman – Job Llavan

Secretary – Carol Madarcos

Treasurer – Julita P. Lagrosa

The activities, said PALECO, is in line with the celebration of the Cooperative Month.

