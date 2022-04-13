Officials of Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) will meet with national energy authorities to find a solution to the recent shutdown of electric power currently plaguing Barangay Port Barton, San Vicente town, after the barangay council personally went to the cooperative’s office on Wednesday.

PALECO management said in a press statement that they will meet with officials from the Department of Energy (DOE), National Electrification Administration (NEA), and National Power Corporation (NPC) to discuss expedient solution to the Port Barton power crisis.

Officer-in-charge Neriza Regal explained to barangay officials headed by captain Enrico A. De Jesus that the Port Barton franchise of PALECO is waived to Power Source Philippines, Inc. (PSPI) through an agreement signed in 2018.

Photo courtesy of PALECO

PSPI, as a qualified third party (QTP), will energise the Port Barton community for 10 years.

PALECO further refuted PSPI’s assertion that the electric cooperative was opposed to its subsidy application to ERC.

Regal said in the statement that PALECO only told the ERC about their plan to connect the lines from Port Barton to Brgy. Abaraon in Roxas. The project will only go live if the NEA completes the necessary formalities and approves the funds.

“Nilinaw din at pinasisinungalingan ng PALECO ang unang pahayag ng PSPI na tumutol ang PALECO sa aplikasyon ng mga ito sa Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) – siniguro rin ng PALECO sa mga opisyales ng Brgy. Port Barton na katuwang ang pamunuan ng PALECO upang mabigyan nang agarang solusyon ang kinakaharap na krisis sa kuryente,” the statement noted.

Photo courtesy of PALECO

In a letter dated March 7, the PSPI announced the temporary closure of operation starting April 7 due to loss of revenue from its three years of operation. The loss was due to the company’s failure to secure provisional authority from the ERC in connection with its application for Authority to Operate (ATO) and QTP Service and Subsidy Contract (QSSC).

PSPI also said in a letter dated April 4 that they will gather 500 signatures from the community to allow them to continue operating until May 31 if they can afford the whole tariff filed with the ERC.

Port Barton has a total of 1,958 households and businesses affected by the shutdown.