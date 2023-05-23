The general assembly of the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) has approved a P1.1 B capital expenditure plan, which its official vowed will help improve power distribution services in the province.

The 2023-2027 Capital Expenditure (CapEx) was adopted by PALECO’s member-consumer-owners (MCOs) during its 41st annual general assembly meeting (AGAM) Saturday, May 20. The cooperative’s formal adoption of the CapEx plan will allow the cooperative to seek final approval from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) before they are able to source funding for it.

The plan includes the construction of substations, improvement of power distribution infrastructure, and additional transmission lines.

General Manager Engr. Rez Contrivida said the implementation of the plan will significantly improve their services to member consumers.

“Yong interruption natin ay mapapababa kumpara sa dati na sunod-sunod– Makakaasa kayo na mababawasan paunti-unti hanggang ma-implement natin ang proyekto natin sa pamamagitan ng pag-approve ng CapEx 2023 to 2027,” he said.

The CapEx plan has proposed projects for the central, southern, and northern clusters.

Contrivida explained that the plans are not limited to the distribution but also include the improvement of power transmission. Even though the National Power Corporation (NPC) takes charge of transmission, he explained that any concerns with the 69 kV also affect power distributed by PALECO.

Contrivida showed a decrease in the system average interruption frequency index (SAIFI) from 2017 to 2022. The SAIFI is the average number of times that MCOs experience outage in a year. From 41.93 SAIFI in 2017 it went down to 24.59 in 2022.

The duration of interruptions from 2017 to 2022 also showed a decreasing performance as measured through the system average interruption duration index (SAIDI). From 3, 180.81 minutes (mins) in 2017, it went down to 2, 129.64 mins in 2020 but increased to 2, 680.06 mins in 2021. Around 1,959.39 mins were recorded in 2022.

“Nababawasan natin ang dalas ng interruption pero hangga’t may numero diyan ay meron pa rin interruption kaya ang ating target ay mapababa ang dalas ng interruption,” he stressed.

Reducing interruptions’ frequency and duration will be possible through the pursuance of the CapEx plan, he said.

Contrivida also asked for the city council’s endorsement to fast-track the approval from the end of ERC. Councilor Elgin Damasco who was present during the AGAM expressed commitment to form a resolution about the request of PALECO.

“Kami ay humihiling na sana ay mabilis na maaprubahan ito ng ERC, kami ay hihingi rin ng endorsement na makatulong na maaprubahan ng ERC. Nang sa gayon ay magkaroon tayo ng pondo, maayos natin lahat ng dapat ayusin sa ating distribution lines para maiwasan ang mga brownout na yan,” Contrivida said.

Some of the 2017-2022 CapEx projects were the restoration of primary lines, construction of three-phase primary lines, line conversion to three-phase from single phase, additional distribution transformer and secondary low-voltage line, additional substation in Lucbuan and replacement of old and defective meters. The largest project funded project is the P40-million Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) running on its first phase.

Aside from the CapEx, PALECO added that it is now working on settling land area for the generators in Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza, and is expected to operate by the end of May.

Other agenda

PALECO also endorsed a the plan to allow member consumer owners to increase their paid share capita, and receive a higher patronage refund and dividends in return.

Board chair Maylene Ballares said PALECO has P600 M authorized stock and a paid-up capital of P131 M. Around P469 M is the share that MCOs can buy, she said. However, the P131 M remains unutilized and MCOs agreed in AGAM to use it for the generation of renewable energy.

“Everybody in this general assembly hall already gratifies the motion as done, the resolution authorizing the utilization of the subscribed and paid share capital to venture into the generation business. For the purpose to secure a sustainable power supply for Palawan Electric Cooperative,” she said.

Atty. Philip Ray L. Nangkil, chair of technical working group, said that increasing paid share capita is also part of the review and assessment for the ongoing amendment of articles of cooperation and by-laws.

The amendment was also part of the agenda of this year’s AGAM, but the election did not push through as the attendance failed to reach ⅔ of MCOs with voting rights, which is equivalent to around 50,000.

TWG suggested ways to get the votes of MCOs such as adding a questionnaire in the statement of accounts, sending votes via text through PALECO’s created application, and sending votes via electronic means.

“Ito ay panahon na ito na dapat lahat ng MCO ay magkaroon ng active participation at magbigay ng mungkahi. Tanungin kung ano ang nangyayari sa ating kooperatiba,” he said.

About Post Author