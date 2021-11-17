The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) has set for bidding the relocation of electric poles that are obstructing roads due to the national government’s road widening project.

Engr. Rogelio Baylon, Jr., PALECO’s technical services department officer-in-charge (OIC), said that the city encompassed by the 3rd District has 1,712 affected utility poles, with just 19 poles removed. PALECO prioritized the 19 poles in high-risk areas where drivers are at risk. He claimed that the project would cost P100 million.

“Sa bidding na para sa pole relocation sa third district ay nasa BAC (Bids and Award Committee) pa ngayon, inaayos pa nila ‘yong terms and reference and after na ma-final na ito ay magka-conduct na ng publication. Bidding ito para sila yong maglilipat ng mga poste na affected ng DPWH road widening,” he said.

“Sa third district, sa Puerto Princesa, ang affected ay 1,712 poles. Out of that numbers, 19 poles pa lang ang nalilipat namin. Inuna lang namin ang highly critical kasi mahirap na madisgrasya ‘yong mga motorista natin dahil sa mga poste na nakaambala na sa kalsada kaya 19 poles pa lang. Magpapa-bidding tayo para mabilis tayo matapos, ipapa-outsource natin ‘yong ating paglilipat ng linya,” he added.

The publication might happen by the third week of November, and Baylon is certain that PALECO will have a contract by 2022. Baylon said affected poles in Palawan’s northern and southern municipalities are almost complete after PALECO hired linemen to assist the electric cooperative in relocation work.

“Ang north at south ay ongoing na at malapit na ang completion. Ang Puerto ang kailangan talagang habulin para mahabol sa duration,” he said.

“Ang ginawa natin dito ay pinaramihan natin ng lot, segment by segment para maraming pwede sumali para simultaneous ang trabaho,” he added.

The first district covering the towns of Roxas, San Vicente, Taytay, and El Nido has relocated 240 out of 280 poles with a budget amount of P18.2 million.

An estimated 741 out of 1,035 poles in the southern portion covering the towns of Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Sofronio Española, Brooke’s Point, and Bataraza were already relocated. The relocation project in southern Palawan has a total cost of P71 million.

“Pagkakataon na rin ito sa electric cooperative, sa PALECO, habang may budget sa paglilipat ng poste ay sinabay na namin ‘yong upgrading ng linya. Habang ina-upgrade namin ‘yong linya, magpapalit na rin kami ng insulated conductors,” he said.

PALECO will convert bare wires to insulated from its first segment in Barangay San Rafael to Langogan that will help to reduce the temporary line fault due to vegetation, Baylon said. The second segment is in Bahile, while the third part is the kilometer 63 to 67 in Aborlan town. Bare wires will be put in some areas which are considered clear from vegetation.

There are also portions of Brgy, Sta. Cruz to Manalo which are needed to change into insulated and bare wires. Even in Delta P to Brgy. Bacungan and Rafols Rd to Brgy. Sicsican.