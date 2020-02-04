PALECO to provide power connection to 60 homes in Quezon

The utility posts for the purpose of connecting the homes to the power grid have already been installed from the national highway to the gate of the museum adjacent to the Tabon Cave.

QUEZON, Palawan — Some 60 homes in Barangay Alfonso XIII here will be provided with free electricity connections soon by the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO), an official of the power cooperative said.

Victor Villanueva, head of the PALECO Office in this town, said Monday that the utility posts for the purpose of connecting the homes to the power grid have already been installed from the national highway to the gate of the museum adjacent to the Tabon Cave.

He said they are just waiting for the application forms from the residents who will avail of the free connection offer.

“Naitayo na ang mga poste at may kawad na ng kuryente mula sa highway papuntang gate ng pinapatayong museo malapit sa Tabon Cave. Hinihintay na lang natin ang mga filled-up application forms ng mga residente na maisumite sa ating tanggapan upang makumpirma na sila ay kasama sa 60 na kabahayan na libreng makakabitan ng pailaw ng PALECO,” he said.

Villanueva said they started the installation of the power utility posts in November last year due to the request of residents in Alfonso XIII to the municipal government.

Anita Galicia, purok president of Sitio Iluluway, Alfonso XIII, said they have been requesting PALECO to provide them electricity since she can remember.

“Opo, matagal na talaga namin na gustong magkaroon ng kuryente itong sityo namin dahil sa tagal na ng panahon ng aming pagtitiis na madilim sa gabi. Kawawa naman ang aming mga anak na hindi sila makagawa ng assignment nila dahil sa madilim,” she said.

Galicia said they are only using solar to have electricity, claiming it is even a problem during the rainy months because of the absence of enough sunlight to recharge the equipment.

“Kapag walang init, wala rin kaming ilaw sa gabi, kaya napakahirap talaga na walang kuryente sa lugar namin. Isa pa gusto naming manood ng balita at magkaroon man lang ng maliit na tindahan sana at magtinda ng mga softdrinks at ice, kaso wala namang kuryente. Kaya kung magkakaroon na ng pailaw ay ipagpapasalamat ko talaga yan,” Galicia said.

Alfonso XIII barangay chairman Leonard Vincent Ayod, in a separate interview with Palawan News, said they are thankful that power has reached their area.

He said they are just waiting for the memo that will come from PALECO to switch on the power connection next week.

Ayod said the electricity will also help in their tourism activities in the barangay, especially because they have a view deck area that is open for visits and the museum.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami dahil matutugunan na rin ang matagal nang kahilingan ng mga taong bayan lalong-lalo na sa Sitio Iluluway na mabigyan sila ng ilaw para makatulong ito sa kanilang araw-araw na hanapbuhay,” he said.

Hinihintay na lang natin ang memo galing ng PALECO para sa pag-switch on sa susunod na linggo matapos ang pagkakabit ng mga wire sa mga bahay. Kahit 10 bahay lang muna ang makabitan pupuwede na natin itong pailawan. Dahil sa ngayon nga ay halos araw-araw ay maraming dumadayo na pumupunta sa view deck upang makapag-relax at mas lalo na ito kung magbubukas na sa publiko ang museo, mas marami nang dadayo rito,” he added.

Iluluway is around 7 kilometers from the national highway, he said. The concrete road that leads to the barangay is access to the Tabon Cave.

Of the 14 barangays in Quezon, only two have no electricity — Aramaywan and Berong, Villanueva said.

Related