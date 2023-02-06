Taytay town will switch from its current connection to National Power Corporation (NPC) to the main grid of the province, according to Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO), which will supply the energy from its providers.

PALECO general manager Engr. Rez Contrivida said this will happen this February after they have completed the testing of the NPC transmission line connection from Taytay to the main grid in Roxas.

Taytay is one of the NPC-powered towns that experienced interruptions due to fuel delivery issues.

“Wala naman sila[ng] naging problema, ang implication lang noon, magmi-meeting pa kami para sa operation kasi yan ay dadagdag sa grid natin. Since mako-connect na siya sa grid, ang plano namin ay yong kaniyang pondo para sa fuel ay i-augment na lang doon sa El Nido,” he said.

Contrivida also mentioned that Taytay’s fuel allocation could be transferred to El Nido to supplement the supply, which consumes 23,000 liters per day.

PALECO assured that the existing power of approximately 60 megawatts (MW) is adequate to support Taytay in the main grid.

“Yong Taytay naman, ma-compute ng ating mga engineer, capable naman tayo na supply’n yan with our existing power plants,” Contrivida noted.

PALECO recently signed a power supply agreement with SI Power Corporation (SIPCOR) to provide 20 MW for the Palawan main grid, in addition to the existing supply. The power will be supplied over a 15-year period using conventional and renewable solar energy technology.

“After the signing of power supply agreement, meron pa siyang duration na one year to construct its power plant— we are seeking from the SIPCOR na mapabilis niya yong construction kasi ang nass contract niya ay one year, mas better kung magawa niya na mas maaga,” he added.

On the other hand, the competitive selection process for the 10 MW of El Nido has started, Contrivida said. The final bid bulletin will be issued after pending approval from NEA, he added.

