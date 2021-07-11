PALECO to complete installation of new computer system this year

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) is eyeing to complete this year the operationalization of its P40-million Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, an industrial control systems software that can gather and analyze real-time data to speed up electricity service resumption during power outages.

Engr. Rogelio Baylon, Jr., PALECO Technical Services Department (TSD) manager, said they are working around the logistical difficulties brought about by quarantine protocols but are hopeful they will finish the job in time.

“Although tinamaan tayo ng mahirap na pagkilos dahil merong pandemya, ang mga logistic natin ay medyo nahirapan makausad from munisipyo, ang target naman sa ating SCADA ay matapos ngayong taon,” he said.

The SCADA has three phases wherein the first phase has already reached around 70 percent of completion.

“Sa ngayon ay almost 70 percent na completed na ang Phase I. Ang phase I natin ay ma-monitor natin ang power plant ng PPGI, Delta P at DMCI. Mamomonitor natin ang ating sub-station diyan sa ating opisina at ang dalawang sub-station kasama ang mga reclosers natin,” Baylon added.

The SCADA was funded out of the Capital Expenditure (CapEx) loan of PALECO from Rural Electrification Financing Corporation (REFC) which was granted in 2019. It aims to lessen the problem with the supply and demand while the whole power system of the Palawan main grid is operating.

The electric cooperative earlier explained that the insufficiency of supply is also one of the factors that lead to a power interruption in households and communities. SCADA will be used by the system operator to provide immediate action.

It will also be used to immediately identify the cause of power loss and speed up the resumption of power through fixing lines or generators.

“Ang SCADA ay magagamit natin para mabilis natin ma-pin point kung magkaroon man ng trouble along the line. Kung may mga line fault, makikita na natin ‘yon at malalaman agad kung saan patatakbuhin ang ating lineman. At the same time, ito rin ay malaking bagay para ma-monitor natin ang ating mga power plant, makakatulong sa pag-dispatch,” he further explained.

The project is a software application with hardware and communications components to gather live data from generators, substations, and reclosers. It will also process the accumulated data and control the use of three segments of the power system namely: generation from power providers, transmission by National Power Corporation, and distribution by PALECO.

