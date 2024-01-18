The Palawan Electric Cooperative has signed a new Emergency Power Supply Agreement (EPSA) with DMCI Power Corporation for a 15 megawatt energy supply to address the forthcoming 7.2 megawatt supply shortfall due to the expiration on January 25 of one its Electricity Supply Agreements (ESAs) with Palawan Power Generation, Inc.

The agreement with DMCI Power Corporation (DMCI Power) was signed on January 12, as per the explainer or list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) and their corresponding answers released by the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) on January 17.

PALECO stated that, in addition to losing and needing to replace 7.2 megawatts (MW) of power supply due to the expiration of its ESA with Palawan Power Generation, Inc. (PPGI), this new EPSA, the second after the first with Delta P Inc. (Delta P), also caters to the projected electricity demand of 12.95 MW or more for the current year.

“Upang maiwasan ang malawakang rotational blackout, isang EPSA sa pagitan ng PALECO at DMCI Power ang nilagdaan noong ika-12 ng Enero para sa 15 MW na suplay ng power na may bisang isang taon,” the power cooperative said.

READ RELATED NEWS: Palawan lawmakers initiate House probe into troubled PALECO

PALECO explained that the need for EPSA 2 arose because the National Electrification Administration (NEA) and the Department of Energy (DOE) did not approve the request to conduct the Competitive Selection Process (CSP) for a 20 MW power supply on time, a request made back in 2018.

It wasn’t until 2020, after a five-year delay, that approval for the CSP was finally granted. During this period, SI Power Corporation (SIPCOR) emerged as the successful bidder, leading to the formal signing of a PSA only on January 23, 2023.

However, SIPCOR currently faces an obstacle as it lacks the necessary documentation required to submit the PSA to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), which is preventing them from commencing electricity supply.

EPSA 2 effect on PALECO’s consumers

PALECO said that according to DOE Circular No. DC2023-06-0021, an EPSA can be implemented immediately, but electric cooperatives (ECs) undergoing this agreement will receive no subsidy.

This means that instead of a subsidized approved generation rate (SAGR), PALECO will have to pay the true cost of generation rate (TCGR).

The ERC advised on June 23, 2023, and according to PALECO, it clarified that the TCGR tariff in an EPSA shouldn’t be higher than the most recent generation tariff for the same technology in comparable areas. This will serve as the new basis for both PALECO and DMCI Power in determining the TCGR.

PALECO will combine the TCGR from EPSA 2 with DMCI Power, the TCGR from EPSA 1 with Delta P for its 26.65 MW supply, the SAGR from ESA 2 with PPGI for the 10 MW power supply, and the SAGR from DMCI Power for its 20 MW provided supply in its monthly power rate release.

“Dahil sa naunang EPSA sa pagitan ng PALECO at Delta P, kasalukuyang naglalaro ang ating power rate sa halos ₱15, subalit sa araw na maipatupad ang EPSA 2, maaaring madagdagan ito ng hanggang ₱3 simula sa buwan ng Marso (konsumo sa buwan ng Pebrero),” PALECO said.

Everyone connected to PALECO in Puerto Princesa City, Roxas Municipality, Taytay, Dumaran (mainland), Aborlan, Narra, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Bataraza, or any areas connected to the Palawan Main Grid or those receiving electricity provided by DMCI Power will be affected.

More increases

PALECO pointed out that, just like in EPSA 1 with Delta P, any extra fees within the power rate will be directed towards DMCI Power, which holds EPSA 2, as payment for the 15 MW it provides to the Palawan Main Grid.

The electric cooperative said there will be additional rate hikes in 2024, apart from the two previously mentioned EPSAs.

These increases stem from the ERC’s decision in ERC Case No. 2018-048 RC and a petition by the National Power Corporation (Napocor) regarding rate adjustments for distribution utilities (DUs) and new power providers (NPPs) in the Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG), including PALECO and its power providers.

PALECO raised its SAGR to ₱0.7288 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in 2022, followed by ₱1.3116/kWh in 2023, with an expected further rise to ₱1.7496 per kWh for 2024.

Ongoing actions

In an effort to lessen the effects of the ongoing increase in power rates, PALECO is requesting the support of Palawan’s local government units (LGUs) to urge the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to accelerate the issuance of SIPCOR’s environmental compliance certificate (ECC).

“Nakipag-ugnayan ang PALECO sa local government units (LGUs) sa lungsod ng Puerto Princesa at lalawigan ng Palawan upang mapabilis ang pagkuha ng ECC ng SIPCOR sa DENR na siyang kanilang kulang na dokumento upang ma-i-file ang PSA sa pagitan nito at ng PALECO sa ERC,” PALECO stated.

PALECO is also asking for help from LGUs to push for the parts of Republic Act No. 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) of 2001, that say SPUG areas should get money to help them make electricity even while they are going through an EPSA.

The power cooperative has also reported the initiation of the CSP for a 42 MW power supply to the Palawan Main Grid, which is considered one of the solutions to potentially lower electricity prices in Puerto Princesa City and the province of Palawan.

PALECO had provided electricity, as of July 2023, to 282 out of 371 barangays within its franchise area. It had connected 215,185 households, which represented 76.70 percent of the potential 280,557 house connections, and had 143,512 members.

BASAHIN SA WIKANG FILIPINO ANG FAQS NA INILABAS NG PALECO NOONG JANUARY 17

FAQs: Dagdag na pagtaas sa PALECO Power Rate sa taong 2024 dahil sa EPSA 2

Bakit kailangang sumailalim muli ng PALECO sa isa pang EPSA?

Sa darating na ika-25 ng Enero 2024, matatapos ang isa (1) sa dalawang (2) Electricity Supply Agreement (ESA) sa pagitan Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) at Independent Power Provider (IPP) nito na Palawan Power Generation, Inc. (PPGI) para sa 7.2 MW na suplay ng power sa Palawan Main Grid. Liban pa rito, nakita rin na ang forecasted demand para sa taong 2024 ay nasa 12.95MW at posible pang mas maging mataas.

Upang maiwasan ang malawakang ROTATIONAL BLACKOUT, isang Emergency Power Supply Agreement (EPSA) sa pagitan ng PALECO at DMCI Power Corporation (DPC) ang nilagdaan noong ika-12 ng Enero para sa 15 MW na suplay ng power na may bisang isang (1) taon.

2. Bakit hindi naagapan ang napipintong kakulangan ng suplay ng power buhat ng pagtatapos ng supply agreement sa pagitan ng PALECO at PPGI?

Taong 2018, sinimulan ng PALECO ang paghingi ng approval mula sa NEA at DOE upang makasagawa ito ng Competitive Selection Process (CSP) para sa 20 MW na suplay ng power ngunit taong 2020 lamang ito napahintulutan. Sa kaubuhan ay inabot ng limang (5) taon ang naging proseso nito, kung saan ang kumpanyang SI Power Corporation (SIPCOR) ang siyang nanalo, hanggang sa pirmahan ng Power Supply Agreement (PSA) noong ika-23 ng Enero 2023. Sa kasalukuyan, kulang pa rin sa mga dapat ipasang dokumento ng SIPCOR upang ma-i-file sa Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) ang nasabing PSA kaya’t hindi pa ito makapag suplay ng kuryente.

3. Ano ang magiging epekto ng EPSA 2 sa mga konsumidores ng PALECO?

Alinsunod sa Department of Energy (DOE) Department Circular No. DC2023-06-0021, ang isang EPSA ay maaaring agarang ipatupad ngunit WALANG SUBSIDIYANG matatanggap ang Electric Cooperative (EC) na sumailalim sa nasabing agreement. Ibig sabihin, sa halip na Subsidized Approved Generation Rate (SAGR) ang tanging babayaran ng PALECO ay magiging True Cost of Generation Rate (TCGR) ito.

4. Magkano ang itataas ng singil sa kuryente?

Sa isang Advisory na inilabas ng ERC noong ika-23 ng Hunyo, 2023 nilinaw nito na ang taripa para sa TCGR ng isang EPSA ay dapat na hindi tataas sa latest ERC-approved generation tariff for the same technology in comparable areas. Ito ang muling magiging basehan ng PALECO at DPC para sa TCGR. Sa buwanang ilalabas na Power Rates ng PALECO, ipapagsama-sama (blended) na nito ang TCGR sa DPC, TCGR sa DPI, SAGR sa ESA-2 sa PPGI (para sa 10 MW na suplay ng power) at SAGR mula sa DMCI Power Corporation (PDC).

Dahil sa naunang EPSA sa pagitan ng PALECO at Delta P Inc. (DPI), kasalukuyang naglalaro ang ating Power Rate sa halos Php 15.00 subalit sa araw na maipatupad ang EPSA 2, maaaring madagdagan ito ng hanggang Php 3.00 simula sa buwan ng Marso (konsumo sa buwan ng Pebrero).

5. Sino ang mga apektado sa nasabing pagtaas ng singil?

Lahat ng may koneksyon sa PALECO sa Lungsod ng Puerto Princesa, Munisipyo ng Roxas, Taytay, Dumaran (mainland), Aborlan, Narra, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, Quezon at Bataraza o iyong mga lugar na konektado sa Palawan Main Grid o iyong mga lugar na kasama sa mabibigyang power ng DPC.

6. Saan mapupunta dagdag na singilin?

Tulad sa naunang EPSA (EPSA 1 – Delta P Inc o DPI), mapupunta sa DMCI Power Corporation (EPSA 2 – DPC) ang LAHAT ng dagdag sa Power Rate upang pambayad sa isusuplay nitong 15 MW sa Palawan Main Grid.

7. May mararanasan pa bang pagtaas sa singilin para sa taong 2024 maliban pa sa buhat ng dalawang (2) EPSA?

Meron. Alinsunod sa desisyon ng ERC sa ERC Case No. 2018-048 RC base na rin sa petisyon ng National Power Corporation (NAPOCOR) patungkol sa pagtaas ng SAGR para sa mga Distribution Utilities (DUs) at New Power Providers (NPPs) na kabilang sa Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) katulad ng PALECO at Power Providers nito, unang nagpatupad ng pagtaas sa singil sa SAGR ang PALECO noong 2022 na may halagang P0.7288 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), samantalang nagtaas naman ito para sa taong 2023 ng P1.3116/kWh at P1.7496 per kWh naman ang itataas para sa taong 2024.

MGA GINAGAWANG HAKBANG NG PALECO