The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) and SI Power Corporation (SIPCOR) signed a power supply agreement (PSA) for a 15-year supply period to the main grid in the province.

SIPCOR will support the main grid of Palawan with 20 megawatts (MW) of conventional and renewable solar energy technology, according to PALECO.

Along with PPGI, DMCI, and Delta P, it will be an additional power provider to PALECO’s distribution operation.

PALECO board chair Moises Arzaga Jr. signed the agreement with SIPCOR president Jose Rommel C. Orillaza and SIPCOR treasurer/chief finance officer/controller Maryknoll B. Zamora on January 23. PALECO general manager Engr. Rez Contrivida witnessed the signing.

In a previous story, PALECO stated that the 20MW supply will help with power as PPGI’s contract is set to expire in 2025.

Aside from the Palawan main grid, PALECO is preparing for the required power in El Nido, which will also be competitively selected.

According to information officer Maria Janelle Rebusada, the selection of a provider for the 10MW in El Nido is still ongoing.

