The Palawan Electric Cooperative’s (PALECO) services division chief was nabbed in an entrapment operation for suspected estafa involving the approval of a commercial establishment’s power connection.

A report from Police Station 2 shared with the local media Tuesday morning stated that Garry Vasquez, alias Garry Ponsa, 36, was arrested on August 15 at 5:09 p.m. in Barangay Sta. Lourdes for trying to collect P590,000 from businessman Raul de Juan Dalida, 46, for the approval his business’ electricity connection.

PS 2 claimed that Dalida went to their station to personally seek help in entrapping Vasquez. “The victim further state[d] that the suspect’s given amount was beyond the regular amount that should be paid by more or less P300,000”.

“He (the suspect) said that he has no license and he is not authorized to receive payment on behalf of PALECO,” the PS 2 report added.

Reacting to the report, PALECO board chairman Jeffrey Tan-Endriga said that as services division chief, Vasquez is not authorized to perform the tasks of inspecting establishments whose owners are applying for connections.

Endriga claims that since the alleged transaction occurred outside of PALECO’s facilities, Vasquez was acting on his own initiative.

“Maaring ginamit niya lang ang posisyon niya para makipag transaksyon na hindi pinapayagan ng ating kooperatiba. Kung malinis naman ng kanyang intensyon, maaari nya itong sagutin sa mga imbestigasyon at kapag dumating ang pagkakataon na sa korte sila magharap, puwede naman niyang depensahan ang sarili niya, pero sa PALECO, di namin puwedeng itolerate ang mga ganitong bagay,” Endriga told Palawan News.

“Nandito tayo para pagandahin ang serbisyo ng ating kooperatiba, at maglingkod ng tama. Kung may kakaharaping ganitong kaso ang isang empleyado ng PALECO, hindi ito nangangahulugan na damay na ang buong kooperatiba,” he added.

Endriga said they are now conducting their own probe regarding the matter after learning of Vasquez’ arrest.

